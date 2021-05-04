Fed. Circ. Says Patent Owner Can't Hide Deal Docs In IP Row

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday that it won't undo a lower court order forcing a patent owner to hand over details of settlements with other parties in an infringement case against Alaska Airlines Inc. The three-judge panel denied Modern Font Applications LLC's mandamus petition that sought to throw out an order compelling it to produce documents from the other settlement deals to determine reasonable royalties. Mandamus bids are "drastic and extraordinary" requests, the panel said, and Modern Font Applications failed to prove that it needed one. "To begin, MFA has not established that it has no alternative means to obtain meaningful...

