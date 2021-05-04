FERC Sees Red Flags In Southeast Power Market Proposal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday said a proposal from Southern Co., Duke Energy Corp. and other utilities to create a Southeast regional electricity market has several major deficiencies that must be fixed before the agency considers approving it. Several Southeastern utilities, including units of Southern, Duke and Dominion Energy Inc., sought FERC approval in February to collaborate on an expanded bilateral market that would allow them to buy and sell power in real-time across their individual portions of the grid. FERC's Office of Market Regulation, however, said in a letter Tuesday that there are several holes in the proposed...

