Faegre Drinker Adds Ex-EPA Deputy Administrator In Denver

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A top Trump administration U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official has joined Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP's Colorado offices, where he will help the firm's environment and energy practice as a new administration pushes forward with a new vision for environmental regulations. Doug Benevento, who was the acting deputy administrator at the EPA until President Joe Biden took office, joined the firm April 26, where he plans to put 25 years of experience in government and with major energy utilities to work to address pressing energy and environmental policy legal issues for clients. In an interview Tuesday with Law360, Benevento said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS