Small Biz Management Platform HoneyBook Raises $155M

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- HoneyBook, a financial management platform for small businesses, announced Tuesday it had raised $155 million from backers to invest in product development and grow its team. California-based HoneyBook offers tools for billing, contracts and client communication, with a focus on small-business owners. It provides templates for contracts and invoices, an invoice generator, an app, and integrations with tools such as QuickBooks, Zoom and Gmail, according to its website. HoneyBook said the pandemic has bolstered its business, as small businesses have gone increasingly digital, entrepreneurship has ramped up, and service-based jobs such as web designing and consulting have seen higher demand. HoneyBook tripled its...

