​​​​​​​Nordstrom, Nike Say Fashion Co. Deceived USPTO Over TM

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Nordstrom and Nike have hit back against trademark infringement claims raised by fashion company N.T.A.A. concerning its "N" mark, and lobbed their own counterclaims accusing the fashion brand's owner of trying to deceive the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The retail giants alleged on Monday that the Canada-based N.T.A.A. and its founder, Ryan Robinson, made false statements in his trademark application to the USPTO over two "N" marks that appear on various articles of clothing sold by the fashion company. Nordstrom and Nike say the N.T.A.A.'s owner deceived the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into granting an application for its marks. Nordstrom and...

