Honeywell Pays $13M Fine Over F-35 Data Transfers To China

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Defense firm Honeywell agreed to a $13 million fine to resolve claims that it illegally exported technical data for the F-35 joint strike fighter and other military systems to China, according to the U.S. Department of State. Honeywell International Inc. will pay the civil penalty, audit its export controls compliance program and hire an external officer to monitor its adherence to the three-year consent decree to resolve 34 alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the State Department said Monday. Honeywell self-reported the incidents and cooperated with the government's investigation, so "for these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS