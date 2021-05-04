NY Bill Would Halt Crypto Mining For Environmental Review

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency mining operations in New York would be subject to a three-year pause and required to undergo an environmental review under a bill introduced Monday in the state Senate. S. 6486 would impose a three-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining in the state and require mining centers to undergo a full environmental impact review examining the effects of mining on greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, air quality and wildlife. Any mining centers found to "adversely affect the state greenhouse gas emission targets" set by a 2019 state climate law would not be allowed to begin construction and would not be eligible for...

