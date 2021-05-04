Pot Delivery Biz Owner Cops To Tax, Laundering Charges

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts woman admitted Tuesday to running a multimillion-dollar illegal pot delivery business and faces four years in prison under a deal with federal prosecutors. Deana Martin, 53, pled guilty to drug distribution, tax evasion and money laundering charges before U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman. The judge deferred accepting the plea and prescribed prison term until Martin's Sept. 1 sentencing hearing. If the proposed sentence is rejected, the plea would also be revoked. Martin owned and ran Northern Herb, which offered raw marijuana, joints and edibles for sale online for delivery. It purported to provide the drug for medical uses,...

