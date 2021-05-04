Copyright Atty Liebowitz Faces $20K Sanction

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Months after laying into alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz for repeatedly filing cases in the wrong court, the same Colorado judge has levied a new set of sanctions against the attorney — though considerably less than what the other side asked for. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez said Liebowitz must pay more than $20,000 in a copyright case filed on behalf of Hawaii-based photographer Jana Dillon Jamieson against Hoven Vision LLC, a sunglasses company based in California. Judge Martinez in April ordered the sanctions based on Liebowitz's "vexatious conduct" in filing suit in Colorado given...

