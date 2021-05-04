EEOC Tells 11th Circ. To Back Nurse's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive a Black nurse's race bias suit against an Alabama hospital, saying a lower court erred when it found the nurse hadn't faced severe or pervasive on-the-job harassment. In a Monday amicus brief, the EEOC said an Alabama federal court failed to consider the context of months of racially hostile comments when it granted St. Vincent's Health System summary judgment in Cynthia Yelling's case. "A reasonable juror could infer that the racial comments Yelling heard from her co-workers reflected their assumptions that Black patients were drug-addicted or dependent on welfare...

