Conn. Appeals Court Upholds Tossing Atty's Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court has upheld a lower court decision, finding the court correctly tossed an attorney's defamation suit against the reporter and publishers of a news article about his one-year suspension over two phone calls with an undercover police officer. A four-judge panel on Tuesday rejected Joseph Elder's appeal that argued reporter Matthew Kauffman and publishers 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC, 21st Century Media LLC, CBS Radio Inc., now known as Entercom Media Corp., and The Hearst Corp. didn't provide enough evidence to have his suit tossed. The panel said that Elder can't bring new claims to the appeals court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS