Orlando Major League Soccer Club Dodges OT Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer's Orlando City Soccer Club will no longer face claims that it misclassified a former sales employee and denied her overtime pay, after the ex-employee filed notice in Florida federal court that she was dropping the suit. In a filing Monday, Juliana Abss Duarte agreed to voluntarily end her wage and hour claims against Orlando Sports Holdings LLC, doing business as Orlando City SC. The details of the settlement are confidential. Abss Duarte, who worked for Orlando City SC from July 2018 to September 2019 as manager of tourism development, sued the team on April 13. She claimed it misclassified...

