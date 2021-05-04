Ex-Worker Says Food Co. Can't Escape Hand Scan Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A food manufacturer's former worker urged an Illinois federal judge Monday not to dismiss his suit claiming that the company unlawfully collected his biometric information, arguing his claims apply to the company even if he worked for it through a third party. Illinois resident Gregory Gates told U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso that Eagle Family Foods Group LLC's argument that he can't pursue his biometric privacy suit against it since he worked for the company through a third party fails because the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act applies to any private entity that collects biometric information. Gates argued that since Eagle...

