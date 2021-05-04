Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Faulted For Logic Behind Anti-Spoofing Patent Ruling

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- TrustID Inc. on Tuesday told the Federal Circuit that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board violated the Administrative Procedure Act because part of the board's decision in a dispute over the company's patented anti-spoofing technology considered arguments that neither party had raised.

The dispute at issue, brought by Next Caller Inc., concerns TrustID's U.S. Patent No. 9,001,985 covering an invention used to combat spoofing, which happens when a caller deliberately falsifies the number that appears on a caller ID to disguise the call's origin. The patent developed by TrustID, a caller authentication and fraud prevention service provider, generates a metric that gauges the trustworthiness...

