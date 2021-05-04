Judge Blasts Barr As 'Disingenuous' In Mueller Report Filings

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said former Attorney General William Barr's U.S. Department of Justice was "disingenuous" with the court about the contents of a memo it sent related to a report on 2016 election interference, finding Monday that the agency should not be allowed to keep the memo from the public. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said, in a heavily redacted decision, that the agency's affidavits in the Freedom of Information Act case have been "so inconsistent" with the evidence that they're "not worthy of credence." Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, an anti-corruption watchdog nonprofit, sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS