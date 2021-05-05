Insurers Say Tennis Player's $9.9M Arbitration Isn't Covered

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The touring company for the Women's Tennis Association can't tap into coverage for an American professional tennis player's $9.9 million arbitration over the way antidoping blood tests are administered at tournaments, according to insurers' Florida federal suit. Depositors Insurance Co. and Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said Tuesday that their business owners policy and umbrella policy exclude the type of professional services — the insertion of a needle into a vein for blood testing — at issue in Madison Brengle's arbitration against WTA Tour Inc. Brengle said WTA Tour "forced" her at various major tennis tournaments "to undergo venipuncture blood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS