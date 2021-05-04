Stoneway Noteholders Kick Off Restructuring Venue Dispute

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Secured creditors of Canadian holding company Stoneway Capital Ltd. have told a New York bankruptcy court they wanted to resume a restructuring proceeding that was pending in Ontario before Stoneway filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Empire State. In a Friday filing, a steering committee representing an ad hoc group of senior secured noteholders with more than $600 million of outstanding principal asked the New York bankruptcy court to lift the automatic stay imposed when Stoneway filed its petition so that they could revive the debtor's consensual restructuring in Canada. The motion said Stoneway entered into a consensual restructuring agreement...

