Chickasaw Nation Says CVS Misframes Drug Repayment Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Chickasaw Nation has urged an Oklahoma federal judge not to force arbitration for its claims that CVS, Aetna and United Healthcare  are not reimbursing the tribe's pharmacies and medical centers for prescription drug claims from tribal members.

The Chickasaw Nation sued major health insurers and CVS Caremark, saying they were applying retail pharmacy reimbursement rules to tribal pharmacies that are exempt from such guidelines under a health services statute.

This conduct deprived vulnerable Native American citizens from health care funding, the tribe said.

The Chickasaw Nation wrote in its Tuesday opposition to CVS, Aetna and United Healthcare's request to pause...

