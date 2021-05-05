Musician Don Everly Prevails In Everly Bros. Copyright Fight

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Tuesday handed Don Everly a victory in his suit over the rights to the 1960s song "Cathy's Clown," finding that he had clearly repudiated his late brother Phil's authorship to the song long ago and any challenges to that move should've been lodged by 1983. In his suit, Don had claimed he had expressly repudiated his brother Phil's co-authorship of the song in several different ways as early as 1980. However, Phil's widow and children argued the record wasn't so clear-cut, given that Don made public statements after that time acknowledging Phil's contribution to writing the...

