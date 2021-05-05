Quarter Of Festivals Canceled Over Lack Of COVID Insurance

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- More than a quarter of scheduled large summer music festivals in Britain have been canceled over a lack of pandemic insurance, a trade body has said, as it urged the government to provide cover to allow live events. The Association of Independent Festivals said on Tuesday that 47 of Britain's largest 179 festivals have pulled the plug over a lack of insurance for pandemic-related cancellations. Most insurers have introduced COVID-19 exclusions to their policies, meaning that losses arising from event cancellation from a third wave of the virus would have to be borne solely by organizers. Musicians and trade bodies have...

