Ransomware Pushes Up Cost Of Cyber Insurance, Marsh Says

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- The cost of cyber insurance increased by a third in the past year due to a rise in costly ransomware attacks on businesses, according to figures from Marsh. The insurance broker said Tuesday that in Britain cyber insurance costs rose 29% in the first three months of the year, on the same period last year. The increase was more marked in the U.S., where cyber insurance prices rose by 35% over the period — the highest annual increase for the product since 2015. Marsh said the price hikes were due to a spike in the "frequency and severity" of ransomware attacks...

