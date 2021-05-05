Malta Sees Suspicious Transaction Reports Skyrocket

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 6:06 PM BST) -- Malta's financial intelligence agency has reported a 105% surge in reports of suspicious transactions in 2020 in the banking sector, to 1,975 cases from 962 in 2019. The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit said in its annual report on Tuesday that non-bank financial companies, which include money transfer firms, sent through 232 reports about transactions they flagged up as suspect in 2020, up 214% from 74 in 2019. Businesses typically file such reports when they suspect a transaction may be linked to financial crime such as money laundering or terrorism funding. The highest number of reports were filed by remote gaming...

