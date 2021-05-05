Ex-Oil Execs Fight To Get Fraud Claims Out Of England

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 4:19 PM BST) -- Two former executives of crude oil company Arcadia Group told a London appeals court on Wednesday that the terms of their employment block the company from bringing a $339 million conspiracy and fraud suit against them in England. Peter Bosworth, who was Arcadia's chief executive, and Colin Hurley, a former chief financial officer, are seeking to halt claims brought against them by Alta Trading UK Ltd. and three other Arcadia companies. The argue that the allegations should instead be heard in their home country of Switzerland. The High Court dismissed their jurisdiction challenge in October 2020, concluding that they were not...

