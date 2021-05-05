Tesco Workers Kick Off Trial Against 'Fire & Rehire' Plan

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 6:03 PM BST) -- A British retail trade union urged a trial judge on Wednesday to block grocery giant Tesco from implementing "fire and rehire" plans for some distribution site workers to reoffer those jobs on less favorable terms. Retail giant Tesco is being taken to court by a trades union over its plans "fire and rehire" some workers and to reoffer those jobs on less favorable terms. (iStock.) Paul Gilroy QC of Nine St John Street opened the High Court trial by saying Tesco made a promise to hundreds of Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, known as USDAW, members to preserve their...

