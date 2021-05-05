6 Firms Build $1.2B Merger Of Digital Financial Services Firms

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. will pay roughly $1.2 billion to acquire fellow cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm BitGo, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal that was put together with help from six law firms. The deal unites New York-based Galaxy Digital with California-headquartered BitGo, and the merger of the two digital financial services firms will create a "global full-service platform for institutions seeking access to the crypto economy," according to a statement. Formed in 2013, BitGo originally offered primarily digital asset wallets, and in recent years has branched out to add services such as a portfolio management platform and tools for...

