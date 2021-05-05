Teen Soccer Phenom Sues League Over 'Unlawful' Age Limit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A 15-year-old soccer "prodigy" says the National Women's Soccer League's player age limit violates antitrust laws against group boycotts, filing a suit Tuesday in Oregon federal court that asks a judge to force the league to let under-18s play in the 2021 season. Olivia Moultrie says the NWSL's age requirements prevent her from improving her skills and securing endorsement deals, effectively constituting a group boycott in violation of the Sherman Act's prohibition on shutting competitors out of markets. "Ms. Moultrie does not seek an order from this Court awarding her a contract or roster slot. Rather, she seeks removal of an...

