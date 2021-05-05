Fed. Circ.'s Review Of Apple PTAB Win Turns Into Arthrex Row

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit took interest Wednesday in an argument that Apple Inc.'s successful invalidation of a mobile phone camera patent should be remanded to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board because it was issued before the Federal Circuit's Arthrex decision took effect at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Since its October 2019 decision holding that the way PTAB judges are appointed is unconstitutional, the Federal Circuit has been inundated with bids for Arthrex remands, most of them unsuccessful. Corephotonics Ltd. said during Wednesday's remote hearing that the appeals court hasn't yet considered its particular argument: that the Arthrex remedy wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS