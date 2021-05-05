Baker Botts Snags Paul Hastings Ex-Houston Corporate Chair

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP recently hired Paul Hastings LLP's former corporate chair in Houston, marking the office's third lateral hire this year. Doug Getten, who spent over seven years at Paul Hastings, joined Baker Botts as a capital markets partner in the firm's corporate department. At Paul Hastings, he led the firm's corporate practice and talent acquisition in Houston, and his practice encompassed capital markets, securities and mergers and acquisitions. Getten described his decision to switch firms as an opportunity to hone-in on his capital markets practice and better serve energy clients. He said that although global firms have made inroads in...

