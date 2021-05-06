Longtime Ch. 13 Trustee Named U.S. Trustee For Ga., Fla.

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has announced it has appointed longtime Georgia standing Chapter 13 trustee Mary Ida Townson as the U.S. trustee for Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The department announced Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Townson, whom it said has more than 30 years' experience in bankruptcy, as the bankruptcy watchdog for Region 21 on Tuesday. "Ms. Townson has committed her career to improving the bankruptcy system and we are excited to have her join our leadership team," U.S. Trustee Program Director Cliff White said in the announcement. Towson replaces Nancy Gargula, the U.S....

