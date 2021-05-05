Bio-Rad Ruling Highlights IP Assignment Clause Limits

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Modern employment contracts routinely contain assignment clauses, in which employees agree to assign their rights in any intellectual property developed during the period of employment. But to what extent can an employer rely on these clauses to assert an ownership interest in patents obtained after the period of employment ends? The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently provided guidance in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. v. International Trade Commission.[1] The court held that mere ideas are not sufficient to trigger assignment provisions where those provisions are limited to intellectual property and where the conception date of the patented invention was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS