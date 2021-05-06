Ex-Mass. Pot Regulator Joins Vicente Sederberg

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- One of Massachusetts' first cannabis regulators has taken a position at cannabis-focused law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP as its first director of regulatory policy, the firm recently announced. Jennifer Flanagan, a former Massachusetts state senator, was tapped by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve as one of the five original commissioners on the state's Cannabis Control Commission. Her term was set to end in September, but she left a little earlier after accepting the position with Vicente Sederberg, she told Law360. In her new position, Flanagan said she is able to draw on her work drafting Massachusetts' first recreational marijuana regulations on behalf...

