Fed. Circ. Finds Ex-Bed Co. Prez's Lies Doomed $1.1M IP Win

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Zinus Inc., which makes so-called "bed-in-a-box" mattresses, can't save its $1.1 million patent damages award because its former president falsely testified the company invented the mattress, the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Wednesday. A three-judge panel affirmed a California federal court's decision that Zinus' then-president Colin Lawrie misled the court into believing the company had invented a patent it accused Cap Export LLC of infringing, when there was evidence that Malaysian company Woody Furniture came up with it first. That revelation led the lower court to undo its ruling imposing $1.1 million in damages and a permanent injunction on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS