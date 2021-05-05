Peloton Launches Recall Of Treadmills After Child's Death

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. and the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday announced a recall of the exercise equipment maker's Tread+ products after the death of a 6-year-old in March and reports of nearly 30 more child injuries. Peloton said Wednesday it was recalling its Tread+ products after the death of a child and reports of nearly 30 other child injuries. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The company has agreed to two separate recalls, one for the Tread+ and a second for the Tread, Peloton announced on its website, which calls for owners to immediately stop using the treadmills and contact Peloton for a...

