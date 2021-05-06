Navajo Nation, NM Urge Sanctioning EPA For Ruining Proof

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation and the state of New Mexico have urged a federal judge to sanction the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on allegations the agency concealed and destroyed irreplaceable evidence related to the 2015 Gold King Mine waste water spill. The Navajo Nation and New Mexico separately sued the EPA for hiring the contractor Environmental Restoration LLC, which they say was involved in the 2015 spill that polluted two rivers that flow into the Navajo Nation and New Mexico. They wrote in a joint request for sanctions Tuesday that the EPA engaged in "repeated and wide-reaching" evidence tampering, which included nearly 1,000 documents...

