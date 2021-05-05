Pot Connection May Complicate Claims To 'Raw' Brand Name

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge is refusing to end a trademark dispute between a cannabis company and a smoking materials maker over the word "raw," saying it's too early to decide if a link to illegal products voided trademark protection. BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP and cannabis company Central Coast Agriculture Inc. have hit each other with dueling claims stemming from both companies' use of the term "raw" in the branding for their consumer products, and in his ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi told BBK it couldn't escape Central Coast's counterclaims accusing it of conning the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office...

