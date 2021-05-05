DOL Moves To Make Longer Stays Harder For Herders

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to tweak the way it hands out temporary agricultural visas for sheep and goat herding to ensure that those jobs stay temporary and don't become de facto permanent positions, it revealed Wednesday. The rule change is intended to keep the agency in step with a settlement it worked out with a shepherding group that took its issues with the previous system — where the Department of Homeland Security automatically renewed such visas for years on end — to court and won at the D.C. Circuit. DOL is nixing a provision that allows a "presumptive period...

