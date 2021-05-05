Dentons Joins BigLaw Firms Giving Out Special Bonuses

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Dentons is joining other BigLaw firms that are awarding their associates with special bonuses ranging from $12,000 to $64,000, matching the bonus scale of competitors Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and K&L Gates LLP. Dentons associates must be on track to have 2,000 billable hours by the end of the year to receive a special bonus, according to legal industry blog Above the Law, which on Wednesday published a snapshot of the bonus amounts. Associates who rack up 2,250 hours or more will be eligible for a higher bonus. Associates located in Dentons' Honolulu, Kansas City and St. Louis offices are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS