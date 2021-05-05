United, Ex-Worker End Suit Over Confederate Flag Postings

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- United Airlines Inc. and a longtime employee who claimed the company violated federal discrimination laws by firing her after she posted pictures of the Confederate flag on Facebook have ended their legal battle, they told a Colorado federal judge Wednesday. Former airport operations manager Rhonda Patterson-Eachus and United filed a joint motion to dismiss the case, saying they would handle their own attorney fees. "The parties have resolved all remaining issues in this case," the parties said in the motion. "The dismissal of this matter is specifically 'with prejudice' and is intended to operate as a final adjudication of such claims."...

