8th Circ. Says TPS Grant Does Not Constitute An Admission

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Eighth Circuit panel on Wednesday denied a Salvadoran man's petition to avoid deportation from the United States, ruling that a grant of temporary protected status is not considered an admission for canceling removal proceedings. In a seven-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously denied Fredis Artola's petition and took aim at his argument that his residency clock started when he received temporary protected status. The panel also remained unconvinced by Artola's argument that his TPS grant qualifies as admission under the court's 2020 ruling in Velasquez v. Barr, which held that a TPS grant for "adjustment-of-status purposes" was considered an admission....

