Intel Urges Chancery To Keep Alive Expansive Patent Defense

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. urged a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday to keep alive hotly contested claims that a 2012 license deal with a patent enforcement venture recently acquired by Fortress Investment Group gave the tech giant rights to, and protection from, licenses held by Fortress' current and future affiliates. The videoconference dismissal argument before Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn focused on Intel's claims that Fortress' acquisition of patent enforcement company Finjan LLC last year carried with it an expansive patent license that Finjan granted to Intel in 2012 after years of courtroom warfare. In January, Intel sued Fortress as well as Finjan and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS