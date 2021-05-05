NLRB Official Expands Unit At Kosher Food Store

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official added a number of job classifications to a bargaining unit being petitioned at a kosher food store in Brooklyn, New York, but didn't create the wall-to-wall unit that the employer wanted. Regional director Kathy Drew-King said Tuesday that the bargaining unit sought by United Production Workers Union Local 17-18, which included full-time and part-time kitchen workers, butcher shop workers, dishwashers, liver broilers and other categories of workers at Central Yetev D'Satmar Meat Inc., was "inappropriate" and must be expanded. That unit must also include dried beef preparers, chicken preparers, beet butchers, cashiers, process and order...

