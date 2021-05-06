Pot Co. Can't Sell Nerds Knockoff, Calif. Judge Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis delivery company can't sell "Medicated Nerds Rope" after the maker of Nerds brand candy filed a trademark infringement suit against the delivery company, a federal judge in Los Angeles has determined. In a judgment filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson found that Tops Cannabis and Chonna Cristelle, the owner of Hello LLC, a service provider for Tops, had violated the federal Lanham Act and California's Business and Professions Code in connection with the marketing, sale, distribution and advertising for a product called "Medicated Nerds Rope." Plaintiff Ferrara Candy Co., the maker of Nerds brand candy, filed...

