Materials Co. Strikes $2.3M Deal To End NY Enviro Allegations

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A New York-based silicon and materials producer has reached a $2.3 million agreement with state regulators to resolve allegations that it violated environmental rules dating back as far as 2007 at its facility in Saratoga County, committing to pay a $1 million penalty and fund a community improvement project. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. on Tuesday resolved environmental claims brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation over the company's Waterford facility. MPM will pay a civil fine, spend $1 million on a to-be-determined local project with environmental benefits and waive a $300,000 tax refund to provide a benefit to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS