Sens. Urge FinCEN To 'Promptly' Roll Out Corporate Database

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday filed a letter with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network urging the agency to "promptly" roll out a new company ownership database hashed out under sweeping new anti-money laundering legislation. FinCEN last month formally asked the market for input on the new rules under the National Defense Authorization Act that will require companies to disclose their so-called beneficial owners and set up a database to track them. The senators who sent Wednesday's letter — Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. — asked FinCEN to...

