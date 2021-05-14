5 Texas Bills To Watch That Would Shake Up ERCOT

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- As the Texas legislative session enters the mad rush of its last few weeks, several proposals aimed at reining in Texas' primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., are nearing the finish line. Five bills, including two House bills sent to the governor's office this week, focus on correcting ERCOT's various failings during the February winter storm, which left millions of Texans without power for days during a record-breaking cold snap and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people. ERCOT, electricity retailers and electricity generators are facing more than 110 lawsuits stemming from the winter storm...

