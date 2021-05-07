Tata Steel Suit Over £100M Liberty Sale Debt May Grow

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 5:18 PM BST) -- Tata Steel UK Ltd.'s £7.7 million ($10.7 million) High Court claim against Liberty Speciality Steels Ltd. for missed payments on a £100 million deal may be poised to double after another installment came due as the metals giant faces financial strife from COVID-19 and Greensill's collapse. The U.K. arm of India-based steel firm Tata says in its claim, filed April 19 and recently made public, that Liberty owes it £7.7 million from a missed payment as part of a 2017 "hive down" sale. But Tata's claim also says the amount owed could rise another £10 million if a payment due on May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS