Court Too Quick To Toss £8M NatWest Libor Case, Trust Says

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 7:12 PM BST) -- A trust urged a judge on Thursday to revive its £8 million ($11 million) lawsuit against NatWest over alleged losses linked to interest-rate hedging products tied to Libor, saying it was unfair to dismiss the case for being filed a few days late. A lawyer for the Gibraltar-registered trust, held by the owners of a luxury travel business, argued to the High Court that NatWest Markets PLC and the Royal Bank of Scotland should not have been allowed to evade its claims over the interest rate-rigging scandal on a summary judgment decision that struck out the litigation in its entirety....

