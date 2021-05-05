Centene Care Workers Secure Settlement In Battle Over OT

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Centene Corp. unit has agreed to pay about 1,200 workers to put to rest collective action claims it misclassified employees as ineligible for overtime pay, according to a settlement that garnered the approval of a Missouri federal judge Wednesday. The Centene Management Co. LLC care management employees claimed in their suit that their employer failed to pay overtime wages for their work in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Meanwhile, Centene maintains that it appropriately compensated the workers. Under the deal approved Wednesday, 1,228 individuals will get checks that average about $1,775 per class member. The settlement checks represent...

