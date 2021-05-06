Insurer Defeats Trucking Co.'s Bid For Pollution Coverage

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has freed Admiral Insurance Co. from having to cover a trucking company against complaints from state environmental regulators concerning oilfield waste detected on its property, finding that the company withheld information in policy applications. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said Wednesday that none of the six policies Admiral issued to Dual Trucking and Transport LLC and an affiliate was triggered due to a slew of breaches by Dual, including failure to notify the insurer of claims against it within the policy periods and material misrepresentations on policy applications. According to court records, Houma, Louisiana-based Dual had leased a...

