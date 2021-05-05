Kidrobot Says It Has Right To Use Frida Kahlo Art On Toy

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Frida Kahlo Corp. and Kidrobot LLC asked a Colorado federal court to confirm that the latter does not have to pay for a copyright license from Artists Rights Society Inc. to use a depiction of the famous Mexican painters' "Las Dos Fridas" on a Kidrobot art toy. Frida Kahlo Corp. and Kidrobot say the latter doesn't need to pay Artists Rights Society to use the painting "Las Dos Fridas" on its toy. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs argued that Artists Rights Society, which purports to be the exclusive licensing agent for the Diego Rivera & Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, does not...

